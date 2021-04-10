Truist Financial Corp Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

BATS:HSRT opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.