Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 483,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 298,569 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,606,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

