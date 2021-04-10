Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Envestnet worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Envestnet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Envestnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

ENV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

