Truist Financial Corp Purchases 15,839 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 958,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

