Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,402 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDG stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $84.00.

