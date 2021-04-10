Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,585 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ashland Global worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE ASH opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

