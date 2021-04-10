Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of WD-40 worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $280.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

