Truist Financial Corp Sells 23,250 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 151,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,907,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

