Trust Wallet Token Reaches Market Cap of $178.24 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $178.24 million and $18.34 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00288394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.04 or 0.00746123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,898.45 or 0.99526545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.97 or 0.00762624 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.