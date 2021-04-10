Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Trustmark worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

