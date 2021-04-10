TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $365.00 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $365.00 million and $6.35 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00081987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00618925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030870 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,704,725 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

