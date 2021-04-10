Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce sales of $96.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.07 million to $98.42 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $428.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $457.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $552.37 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $586.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

NYSE TNP opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.