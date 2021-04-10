TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0205

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.