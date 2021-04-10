Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

