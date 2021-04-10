TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 138.3% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $56.94 million and $5.37 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 138.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,612,787,587 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

