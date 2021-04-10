Tutti Frutti (TFF) Trading Down 25.9% This Week

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $262,738.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,769,217 coins and its circulating supply is 77,057,118 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

