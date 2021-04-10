Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.19 Million

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 66.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $1.19 million worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00289204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.82 or 0.00749245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,331.46 or 0.99490298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00766286 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

