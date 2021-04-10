UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 30,272 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Atmos Energy worth $59,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

