UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 44,064 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Enphase Energy worth $60,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

