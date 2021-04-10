UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of SS&C Technologies worth $62,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

