UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 16,893 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Avalara worth $57,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,597,000 after buying an additional 375,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $15,347,376. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

AVLR stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

