UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,698,152 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698,152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $56,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBT. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.