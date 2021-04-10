UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 208,160 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $60,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

OHI stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

