UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 364,513 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of BorgWarner worth $57,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after acquiring an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

BWA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.