UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of NVR worth $57,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,902.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,632.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,314.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,660.00 and a 52 week high of $4,922.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.