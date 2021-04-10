UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.50 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Whirlpool worth $57,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $236.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $237.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.