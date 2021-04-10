UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.71 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,494 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of PulteGroup worth $57,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.