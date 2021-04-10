UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $58.25 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Huntington Bancshares worth $58,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,430,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,332,000 after buying an additional 480,857 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,782.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 274,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,548,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.