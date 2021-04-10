UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $59.89 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Insulet worth $59,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,701,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Insulet stock opened at $287.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.30. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

