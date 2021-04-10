UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $60.77 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $60,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 886,432 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after purchasing an additional 563,717 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KL opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

