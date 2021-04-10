UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 21,676 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $56,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $506,823.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.