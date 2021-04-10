UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 587,293 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Amcor worth $61,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 804,821 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 763,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $8,494,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

