UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Nucor worth $62,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

