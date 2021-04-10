UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Delta Air Lines worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $65,271,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

