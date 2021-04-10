UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of MGM Resorts International worth $59,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.