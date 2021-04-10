UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,258,726 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,258,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of Wayfair worth $62,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,019 shares of company stock worth $32,424,667. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $327.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.79 and its 200-day moving average is $282.30. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

