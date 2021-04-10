UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ameren worth $60,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 49.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

