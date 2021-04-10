UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 169,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $57,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

PXD opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $169.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

