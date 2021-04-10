UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of PPL worth $60,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PPL by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PPL by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

