UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0028

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $45,182.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00289516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.00750461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.56 or 0.99891408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.00767180 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,296,884,878 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,156,254 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

