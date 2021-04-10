UGAS Price Tops $0.0256 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

