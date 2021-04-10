Ultiledger Hits One Day Trading Volume of $127,360.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $127,360.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00082144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00612877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.