Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Tops $168.66 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $168.66 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,649.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.17 or 0.01138592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00453493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00065200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002288 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015637 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001648 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.