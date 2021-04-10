UMA (UMA) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.36 or 0.00045875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $95.89 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.53 or 0.00616152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00036610 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,053,635 coins and its circulating supply is 60,042,544 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

