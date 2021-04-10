Umbrella Network Price Reaches $1.34 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $24.53 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025813 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009385 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

