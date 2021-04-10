UniLayer Price Tops $1.78 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $35.64 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

