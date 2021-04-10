UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Cap of $37.45 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $37.45 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.00615597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

