UniMex Network (UMX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $920,857.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00005290 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $21.29 million and $920,857.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00736294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,092.82 or 1.01420509 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.82 or 0.00761684 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,010 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

