Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $20.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.24 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $224.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

