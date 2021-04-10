Unisocks 24-Hour Volume Reaches $435,785.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $83,136.57 or 1.37557916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $26.10 million and $435,785.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.00615597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

